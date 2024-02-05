Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 1,034 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of EQNR opened at $28.34 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

