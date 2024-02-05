Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 44,122 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,122 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 67.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $59,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

