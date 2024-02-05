Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 6,500 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Haleon by 36.6% in the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 13,260,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,361 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 6.5% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,322,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after acquiring an additional 567,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 31.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,318,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $50,724,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 14.5% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,007,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,159 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Down 1.1 %

Haleon stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $9.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

