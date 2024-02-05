Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,628 shares of company stock worth $616,775. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Trading Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $52.59 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $61.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Get Our Latest Report on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.