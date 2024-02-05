Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,655 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 27.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,417,000 after purchasing an additional 113,012 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,361,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,850 shares of company stock worth $19,256,494 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $296.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.69. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.26 and a 12 month high of $301.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

