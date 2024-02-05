Banco Santander S.A. Sells 970 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.80.

TDG stock opened at $1,123.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,014.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $927.27. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $686.46 and a twelve month high of $1,129.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock worth $153,407,756. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

