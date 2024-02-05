Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 46,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $4,230,901.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,019,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 281,877 shares of company stock valued at $25,330,916. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $96.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.09.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

