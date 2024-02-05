Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $99,908,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 134,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 456,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

