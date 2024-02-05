Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a market cap of $264.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.