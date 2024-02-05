Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $46.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.
A number of research firms have weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on OZK
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bank OZK Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.
About Bank OZK
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank OZK
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.