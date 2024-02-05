BBB Foods Inc. (TBBB) Announces February 9th IPO

BBB Foods Inc. (TBBB) expects to raise $436 million in an initial public offering on Friday, February 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 28,100,000 shares at a price of $14.50-$16.50 per share.

In the last 12 months, BBB Foods Inc. generated $2.3 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $10.8 million. BBB Foods Inc. has a market-cap of $1.7 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, ScotiaBank and UBS Investment Bank acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

BBB Foods Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are pioneers and leaders of the grocery hard discount model in Mexico and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country as measured by our sales and store growth rates. (Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands) The 3B name, which references â€śBueno, Bonito y Baratoâ€ť â€“ a Mexican saying which translates to â€śGood, Nice and Affordableâ€ťâ€“ summarizes our mission of offering irresistible value to budget- savvy consumers through great quality products at bargain prices. From 2020 to 2022, our total revenue grew at a compounded annual growth rate (â€śCAGRâ€ť) of 34.4%, reaching Ps.32.6Â billion (US$1.85 billion) for 2022, and our number of stores increased from 1,249 as of year-end 2020 to 2,288 as of year-end 2023, which represents a CAGR of 22.4%. Our total revenue for the 12-month period ended SeptemberÂ 30, 2023 was Ps.41.2 billion (US$2.3 billion). Our business model is simple yet disruptive: We offer a limited assortment of products that cover the daily grocery needs of our clients. We price our products to offer what is generally market-leading value for money: the lowest sustainable price in the market for a given quality. Our stores also offer convenience, since they are generally located within central neighborhoods that allow for daily visits and minimize transportation needs for our customers. Our customers visit us on average three to four times per week to fulfill one or two days of groceries. The Tiendas 3B product range consists of approximately 800 stock keeping units (â€śSKUsâ€ť) of branded, private label and spot products. *Note: Net loss and revenue figures are in U.S. dollars (converted from Mexico’s peso) for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2023. (Note: BBB Foods Inc. filed its F-1/A on Feb. 2, 2024, and disclosed terms for its IPO: 28.05 million shares at $14.50 to $16.50 to raise $434.78. Background: BBB Foods Inc. filed its F-1 on Jan. 18, 2024, without disclosing terms for its IPO. The company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Nov. 13, 2023.) “.

BBB Foods Inc. was founded in 2004 and has 21950 employees. The company is located at RĂ­o Danubio 51 Col. CuauhtĂ©moc Mexico City, Mexico 06500 and can be reached via phone at +52 (55) 1102-1200 or on the web at https://www.tiendas3b.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for BBB Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBB Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.