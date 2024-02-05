BITICA COIN Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $183,827.11 and approximately $696.21 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016240 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00015338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,150.32 or 0.99996795 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00010995 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00180294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,058,371,648 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001034 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $191.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

