BMO Capital Markets Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$13.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SES has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.03.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of SES opened at C$10.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.81 and a 12 month high of C$10.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. In related news, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Featured Stories

