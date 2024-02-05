Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) versus TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Head to Head Review

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bowlero and TKO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $1.06 billion 1.66 $82.05 million $0.61 19.02 TKO Group $1.29 billion 11.40 $195.59 million $1.29 65.96

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TKO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Bowlero shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bowlero and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero 12.67% 134.05% 3.11% TKO Group 7.12% 7.37% 4.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bowlero and TKO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 9 0 3.00 TKO Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Bowlero presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.79%. TKO Group has a consensus target price of $106.43, indicating a potential upside of 25.08%. Given Bowlero’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bowlero is more favorable than TKO Group.

Risk & Volatility

Bowlero has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TKO Group beats Bowlero on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

