BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BPGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

Several research firms have commented on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in BP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 116,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in BP by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 65,425 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BP opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. BP has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

