BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

Several research firms have commented on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get BP alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BP Trading Down 1.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in BP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 116,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in BP by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 65,425 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BP opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. BP has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.