Brokerages Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target at $12.17

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 132,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,159,926.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,512,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 9.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 24.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 41.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

BIGC opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.83.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 187.16% and a negative net margin of 31.74%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

