Brokerages Set Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Target Price at $13.80

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUSN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th.
View Our Latest Report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of FUSN stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $12.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $767.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.