Brokerages Set Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) PT at $25.00

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GES. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

In other Guess? news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $7,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,325,109 shares in the company, valued at $101,856,316.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,979,500 over the last 90 days. 49.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 5.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 13.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Guess? has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

