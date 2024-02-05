Brokerages Set HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) PT at $93.33

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HCI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

HCI Group Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in HCI Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in HCI Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $780.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $131.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.73 million. Equities analysts predict that HCI Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

About HCI Group

(Get Free Report

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.