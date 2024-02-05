Brokerages Set HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) PT at $93.33

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.33.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group
HCI Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $780.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $131.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.73 million. Equities analysts predict that HCI Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HCI Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.
About HCI Group
HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.
