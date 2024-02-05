Brokerages Set Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) PT at $328.29

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $328.29.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $327.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $251.25 and a 52 week high of $330.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

