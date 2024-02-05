Brokerages Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) PT at $51.33

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

PCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.77%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

