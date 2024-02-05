Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Price Target at C$34.81

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Saputo Stock Performance

In other news, Director Thomas Atherton acquired 7,650 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,173.25. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saputo stock opened at C$28.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.69. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$25.75 and a twelve month high of C$37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The company has a market cap of C$11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Saputo had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.9541724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.33%.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

