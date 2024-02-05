Brokers Issue Forecasts for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AKAM. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $124.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,590,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,522 shares of company stock worth $2,800,825. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.