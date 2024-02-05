Brokers Issue Forecasts for California BanCorp’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALB)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for California BanCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year. The consensus estimate for California BanCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 11.74%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

California BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of CALB opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $208.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. California BanCorp has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $27.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California BanCorp news, EVP Scott Alexander Myers sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $63,279.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

