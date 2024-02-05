Brokers Issue Forecasts for Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $17.73 per share.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $474.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.32 and a 200-day moving average of $326.16. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 912,015 shares of company stock valued at $320,157,535 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

