Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Issues Earnings Results

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $23.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $23.06.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBU

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.