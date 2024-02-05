Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHY opened at $11.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 561,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

