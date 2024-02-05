Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.73.

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE CM opened at C$61.13 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$47.44 and a 52 week high of C$64.43. The stock has a market cap of C$56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.5474138 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.73%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

