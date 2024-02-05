Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Releases Earnings Results

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $182.78 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.67 and a 200-day moving average of $165.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $3,226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

