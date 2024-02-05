CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CBRE Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,028,000 after acquiring an additional 365,033 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in CBRE Group by 801.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 69,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in CBRE Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE opened at $85.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.43.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

