Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.26 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.97 million, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 177,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 135,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

Further Reading

