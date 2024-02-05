Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.69 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.69 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $319.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $315.02 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $132,163,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,676,000 after purchasing an additional 209,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,920,000 after purchasing an additional 200,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.20.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

