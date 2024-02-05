Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.850-0.850 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.4 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.88. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 26.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 30.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 22.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 197.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

