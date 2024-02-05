Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.420-3.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.850-0.850 EPS.

CHD opened at $99.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.80.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

