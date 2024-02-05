Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $97.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.61.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 4.6 %
NYSE:KOF opened at $102.39 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $102.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
