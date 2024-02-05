Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Colony Bankcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.56. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Colony Bankcorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

In related news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,092.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,592 shares of company stock worth $248,952. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.