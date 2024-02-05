Comparing GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) & Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Free Report) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Jushi shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Jushi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -360.52% N/A -146.03% Jushi -67.16% -614.11% -35.22%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Jushi 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent ratings for GLG Life Tech and Jushi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Jushi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $8.40 million 0.11 -$25.42 million ($0.63) -0.04 Jushi $284.28 million 0.64 -$202.32 million N/A N/A

GLG Life Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jushi.

Summary

Jushi beats GLG Life Tech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

