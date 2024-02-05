Comparing Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Alector shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kodiak Sciences and Alector, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 2 3 1 0 1.83 Alector 1 1 7 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 67.49%. Alector has a consensus price target of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 147.00%. Given Alector’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alector is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Alector’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$333.82 million ($5.18) -0.78 Alector $96.31 million 5.75 -$133.31 million ($1.69) -3.45

Alector has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -73.87% -44.42% Alector -146.80% -74.78% -19.39%

Risk & Volatility

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alector beats Kodiak Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and AL003, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its pipeline products include AL044 that targets MS4A4A, a risk gene for Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001, AL002, and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Alector, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.