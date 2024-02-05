Contrasting Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) & Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Apollo Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Apollo Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Apollo Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -12.56% N/A -36.09% Apollo Medical 3.56% 9.90% 5.51%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Medical has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Leafbuyer Technologies and Apollo Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Medical 0 2 3 0 2.60

Apollo Medical has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.07%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and Apollo Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.69 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Apollo Medical $1.14 billion 1.83 $45.17 million $1.00 35.86

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients in California. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

