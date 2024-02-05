Contrasting Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) and Canadian Critical Minerals (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

Canadian Critical Minerals (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Critical Minerals and Gold Reserve’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Critical Minerals $100,000.00 77.16 $1.09 million N/A N/A Gold Reserve $470,000.00 667.20 -$8.60 million ($0.24) -13.12

Canadian Critical Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Reserve.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Critical Minerals N/A -31.42% -18.85% Gold Reserve N/A -52.91% -49.16%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Canadian Critical Minerals and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Canadian Critical Minerals has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Critical Minerals and Gold Reserve, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Critical Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia; and the Thierry project that covers approximately 4,700 hectares located in the west of Pickle Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Braveheart Resources Inc. and changed its name to Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. in January 2023. Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. Gold Reserve Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

