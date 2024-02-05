Contrasting NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of NeuroPace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NeuroPace and NeuroMetrix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 0 2 5 0 2.71 NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

NeuroPace currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.32%. Given NeuroPace’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

This table compares NeuroPace and NeuroMetrix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $45.52 million 8.69 -$47.08 million ($1.50) -10.04 NeuroMetrix $8.26 million 0.39 -$4.42 million ($5.52) -0.55

NeuroMetrix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroMetrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -62.96% -151.83% -35.93% NeuroMetrix -86.64% -25.71% -24.14%

Volatility & Risk

NeuroPace has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeuroPace beats NeuroMetrix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip leads and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

