Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 80.4% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 98.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 93.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 90,283 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 117.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

CPRT stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

