Cormark Raises Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$86.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank set a C$74.50 target price on Rogers Communications and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.58.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$63.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.15 and a 52-week high of C$67.67. The company has a market cap of C$26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.47.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

