Cousins Properties (CUZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $22.36 on Monday. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 216.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cousins Properties by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CUZ

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.