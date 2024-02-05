Credit Saison (OTCMKTS:CSASF) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Head to Head Analysis

Credit Saison (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Credit Saison shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Credit Saison and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Saison N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial -13.87% -24.25% -3.29%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Saison N/A N/A N/A C$144.02 0.11 Oportun Financial $352.01 million 0.35 -$77.74 million ($4.21) -0.85

Credit Saison has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credit Saison, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Credit Saison and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Saison 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 3 4 0 2.57

Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $7.36, indicating a potential upside of 104.93%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Credit Saison.

About Credit Saison

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services. It also engages in the credit guarantee and finance related businesses; real estate business; real estate leasing activities; and digital marketing and asset management services, as well as develops and manages amusement. Further, it involved in the import and sell of lifestyle goods; cleaning, security, and property maintenance services; debt collection; personal loan; life/non-life insurance agency; online ticket system and payment services; digital lending; and sells information security and office disaster prevention related services, etc. The company was formerly known as Seibu Credit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Credit Saison Co., Ltd. in October 1989. Credit Saison Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

