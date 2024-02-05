Critical Analysis: SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) & Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

SkyWater Technology has a beta of 4.3, indicating that its stock price is 330% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Kopin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $212.94 million 2.03 -$39.59 million ($0.52) -17.67 Kopin $47.40 million 5.65 -$19.33 million ($0.19) -12.32

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kopin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kopin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

19.5% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 50.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Kopin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SkyWater Technology and Kopin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kopin 0 0 2 0 3.00

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.70%. Kopin has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Kopin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kopin is more favorable than SkyWater Technology.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -8.61% -32.71% -6.62% Kopin -44.13% -56.61% -36.42%

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

