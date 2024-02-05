Critical Comparison: VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VOC Energy Trust and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 0 1 5 0 2.83

Earnings and Valuation

California Resources has a consensus price target of $63.17, indicating a potential upside of 34.94%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and California Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $23.59 million N/A $21.67 million N/A N/A California Resources $2.71 billion 1.19 $524.00 million $6.23 7.51

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 91.93% 122.04% 122.04% California Resources 16.65% 19.62% 10.06%

Dividends

VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. California Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. California Resources pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. California Resources has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

California Resources beats VOC Energy Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOC Energy Trust

(Get Free Report)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.