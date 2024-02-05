Critical Contrast: CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) & MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MeridianLink and CLPS Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeridianLink -6.15% -2.05% -1.10% CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of MeridianLink shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of MeridianLink shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeridianLink 3 3 1 0 1.71 CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MeridianLink and CLPS Incorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MeridianLink presently has a consensus price target of $18.43, suggesting a potential downside of 19.00%. Given MeridianLink’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MeridianLink is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Risk & Volatility

MeridianLink has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MeridianLink and CLPS Incorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeridianLink $299.59 million 5.96 $1.29 million ($0.23) -98.91 CLPS Incorporation $150.36 million 0.17 $190,000.00 N/A N/A

MeridianLink has higher revenue and earnings than CLPS Incorporation.

Summary

MeridianLink beats CLPS Incorporation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies. It also provides MeridianLink Engage, an end-to-end consumer lending, account, and card marketing automation solution; MeridianLink Mortgage, a cloud-based software designed for financial professionals to optimize the end-to-end mortgage loan origination process; MeridianLink Collect, a web-based debt collection software; Mortgage Credit Link, a web-based order fulfillment hub; and MeridianLink Business, a cloud-based platform that offers business lending solutions for banks and credit unions, as well as MeridianLink Insight, a business intelligence tool. In addition, the company provides solutions, including end-to-end platform, loan origination system, mortgage loan origination system, deposit account opening, data and reporting, collections, and consulting and analysis, as well as data verification software solutions. MeridianLink, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers solutions in the field of wealth management; e-commerce solutions in online platforms, cross-border e-commerce, logistics, and back-end technology, such as big data analysis and intelligent decision-making; and driving, automatic control, and other AI-driven technology solutions for the automotive industry. Further, the company provides IT services to its clients in the banking, wealth management, e-commerce, and automotive industries; and software project development, maintenance, and testing services. Additionally, it offers CLPS Virtual Banking platform, a training platform for IT talents; recruitment and headhunting; and fee-for-service training services, as well as sells product and third-party software. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

