Critical Survey: Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) & Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Digimarc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $19.68 million 0.44 -$85.45 million ($16.81) -0.12 Digimarc $30.20 million 25.07 -$59.80 million ($2.38) -15.62

Digimarc has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Enterprise. Digimarc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digimarc has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Super League Enterprise and Digimarc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 Digimarc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Super League Enterprise currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.34%. Digimarc has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.76%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Digimarc.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -146.62% -148.18% -91.89% Digimarc -145.90% -44.78% -36.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Digimarc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digimarc beats Super League Enterprise on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise



Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Digimarc



Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as product authentication of physical products; sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams; track and trace of products within the supply chain; quality control in manufacturing processes; inventory management and planogram compliance; retail point of sale transaction processing; piracy deterrence of digital media objects; content identification and media management; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

