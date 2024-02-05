Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Crown were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 91.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $89.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.81.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

